BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.
Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times.
He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Latest local news
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.