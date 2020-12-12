Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting in first block of Germain Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’re investigating a shooting that took place last night in the first block of Germain Street.

They say Northwest District officers arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. Friday night.

We’re told two men from Buffalo, a 25-year-old and 31-year-old, were shot after “some type of dispute.”

The men were transported to local hospitals, where police say they were initially listed in stable condition.

They ask if you have any information regarding the incident to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.