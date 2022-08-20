BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street.

The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.