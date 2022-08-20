BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.
Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street.
The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
- “Driving here, it felt like the whole city was coming here,” thousands attend second Bills preseason game
- Starbucks Union workers protest at Bills game
- Giuliani associate wrote letter asking Trump to give him ‘general pardon’: book
- How I got my student loans forgiven: Legal Director in D.C.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.