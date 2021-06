BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say a 33-year- old man is in critical condition after a Sunday night shooting.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the first block of Girard Place near MLK Park. Police say the man was shot multiple times and was transported to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.