BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police say a male and a female were hit while crossing Franklin Street at Chippewa Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday when they were struck.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene and is possibly a newer model black Jeep.

The male and female were taken to ECMC with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.