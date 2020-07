BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.

Police say a 21-year old woman and a 31-year-old man were shot just before 4:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Goodyear Avenue. Both are being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Possibly three vehicles crashed near the area and police are investigating if that is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.