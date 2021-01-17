Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting of a 27-year-old Buffalo man.

Police say the 27-year-old arrived at Buffalo General Hospital before 1 a.m. on January 17. We’re told the male arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say they’re investigating if the shooting occurred on the first block of Parkdale Avenue.

Buffalo Police tell us the 27-year-old “was initially listed in stable condition.”

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.