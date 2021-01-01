Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting that wounded 20-year-old man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’re investigating the overnight shooting of a 20-year-old Buffalo man.

Police tell us officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of East Ferry just before 4:45 a.m.

The 20-year-old sustained a gunshot wound and was driven in a “civilian vehicle” to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“The 20-year-old Buffalo male was then transported by ambulance to ECMC where he’s listed in stable condition.” Buffalo Police

Buffalo Police ask if you have any information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.