Buffalo Police investigating Saturday shooting near Kingsley St. and Roehrer Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’re investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man near Kingsley Street and Roehrer Avenue.

Police say Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call before 3:30 p.m. on January 2.

We’re told the 20-year-old had been hit by gunfire and was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center. BPD says he was treated and released from ECMC.

Police are asking if you have any information about the shooting to call the TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.