BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call in the vicinity of East Delavan and Pansy Place where they say a 24-year-old male was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was listed in stable condition.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

