BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Shirley Avenue on Monday evening.

Police say they responded to a call just before 6 p.m. Monday on the first block of Shirley Avenue, where they say a male was shot. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.