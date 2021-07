BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 24-year-old Buffalo man is behind bars Tuesday accused of a deadly shooting in the city.

It happened near the 300 block of Broadway around 1 p.m, closing off traffic on Broadway between Michigan Avenue and Spruce Street.

Police say he shot a 40-year-old man after a dispute. He then tried to flee the scene but crashed a short time later on Broadway. The man was transported to ECMC where he later died.

The 24-year-old is charged with murder in the second degree.