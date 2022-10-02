BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot.

She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.