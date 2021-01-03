Buffalo Police investigating shooting of 23-year-old woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting Sunday where a 23-year-old woman was injured.

The woman arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a personal vehicle around 12:20 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting may have happened on the first block of Shepard Street, but have not released any additional information on that shooting or the woman’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

