Buffalo police investigating shooting on 33 near 198

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

The shooting happened on the 33, near the 198 split. Two male victims were struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle and both were transported to ECMC via ambulance. Authorities say one of the victims’ injuries appears to be serious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.