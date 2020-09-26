Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Montana Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday.

Police say a 35-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle around 12:30 a.m. for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the shooting occured on the 100 block of Montana Avenue.

The man was treated and released from ECMC. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.