BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Northampton Street.

Police say a 39- year- old man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. He told investigators that he was at a party when a car drove by and bullets started flying.

Police say the man is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential Tip Call Line at (716) 847-2255.