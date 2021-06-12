Buffalo Police investigating shooting on Pershing Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say a 29-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a personal car around 11:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for the BPD says the man was shot while inside a vehicle on Pershing Avenue near Best Street.

The victim is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.