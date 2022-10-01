BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire.
The victim was transported to ECMC where is was listed in critical condition. Police say the incident appears targeted in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
- Is it safe to flush toilets during severe flooding?
- Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
- Is a used electric vehicle a bargain or a trap?
- Video shows Florida helicopter crew rescuing man, grandmother from Sanibel Island
- Dolphins QB’s injury raises concerns among former NFL players
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.