BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was transported to ECMC where is was listed in critical condition. Police say the incident appears targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.