Buffalo Police investigating shooting that left a 16-year-old hospitalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’re investigating a shooting from the night of November 27.

Officials say a 16-year-old male was shot in the lower leg and was taken to Buffalo General Hospital in a “civilian car” a little past 5 p.m. on November 27.

We’re told the 16-year-old was transferred by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating if the shooting took place around the School Street and Prospect Avenue areas in Buffalo.

The 16-year-olds health status is not known.

If you have any information, call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.