BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave.

Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.