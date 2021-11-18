Buffalo Police investigating Wednesday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times in the leg Wednesday night.

BPD said the man was shot just before 8:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Hopkins Street and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. He’s listed in stable condition.

If you have information about this shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.