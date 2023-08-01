BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant was arraigned Monday on multiple charges following an alleged domestic violence-related incident, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Larry Muhammad, Jr., 37, was arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, felony charges

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree

One count of failure to safely store a firearm.

Just after midnight on July 31, Muhammad allegedly was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed through red lights and near oncoming traffic in the area of Baily Avenue, which created a “grave risk of death” for his female passenger, officials say.

Officials say Muhammad allegedly took the passenger’s cell phone when she attempted to call 911 and crossed into the westbound lane while traveling eastbound on Langfield Drive, nearly causing a collision with another motorist.

After exiting his vehicle on Langfield, officials say Muhammad allegedly fired one shot from a handgun, creating a further risk of death towards his passenger and other persons in the area.

Responding officers allegedly recovered a handgun from Muhammad’s hip, two unsecured guns from the vehicle, and a shell casing from the street.

At the time of the incident, Muhammad, who serves as a Buffalo police lieutenant, was off-duty.

He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 7 for a felony hearing and faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.