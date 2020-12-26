Buffalo Police looking for driver responsible for hitting woman in wheelchair and man pushing her

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police need your help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run, not far from Delaware Park.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on December 25 at Middlesex Road and Lincoln Parkway.

Police say the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz, hit a woman in a wheelchair, and a man that was pushing her.

The woman is expected to survive.

The man is in the intensive care unit with a head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police, call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.