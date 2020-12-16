Buffalo Police looking for suspects in Black Rock shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Buffalo police are asking for your help identifying four men accused of shooting a man in a vehicle multiple times.

The video from the scene shows four men walking away from the vehicle and then back to it again. The shooting happened back on November 30 on Deer Street in Black Rock.



The victim was hit eight times in the upper and lower body. It’s believed the men used semi-automatic weapons in the attack.



The victim is expected to be ok. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the city’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

