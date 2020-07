BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say the man came to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Police are investigating if the shooting happened near the 1200 block of Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.