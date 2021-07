BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a stabbing in Buffalo Wednesday night.

Police say it happened just before 9:00 p.m. on the 3100 block of Bailey Avenue near Berkshire.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.