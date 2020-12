BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say the death of a man killed on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo has been ruled a homicide.

The Erie County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy.

Related Content Buffalo man found dead on the first block of Kilhoffer Street

Authorities determined the 50-year-old Buffalo man died from multiple stab wounds.

Police responded to a call for “suspicious activity” on December 2 at 1:20 a.m.

When they arrived the deceased man was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.