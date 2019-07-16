Retrial of Buffalo police officer as testimony begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Testimony began Wednesday in the re-trial of a Buffalo police officer.

A jury could not decide whether Corey Krug’s use of a nightstick violated the rights of a Lackawanna man during an incident on Thanksgiving Day 2014, which was caught on video.

Krug was cleared in February on three of the four civil charges against him, but the jury was deadlocked on the last count.

Krug has remained on paid administrative leave ever since that incident in 2014.

Krug was found not guilty of using excessive force in two other incidents from 2010.