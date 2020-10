BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police say a 17-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital Tuesday night after being struck by gunfire near Timon Street and Dodge Street.

He’s now listed in stable condition.

The incident happened just after 9:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.