BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating after a bank was allegedly robbed Tuesday afternoon, a city official said.

Authorities said the alleged robbery took place at the M&T Bank location at 130 Grant St just after 1:30 p.m. A suspect made off with an “undisclosed” sum of money after handing a teller a note, according to police.

Police are questioning a “person” of interest” in connection to the incident.