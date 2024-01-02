BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department on Tuesday reported a 45% reduction in homicides from 2022, along with shooting homicides going down 57%.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the reduction wouldn’t be possible without the community and law enforcement working together.

“The more we bring these numbers down, the more those community relationships get better,” Gramaglia said.

Pastor James Giles of the Buffalo Peacemakers credited police for their collaborative work with community advocates and violence prevention groups.

“That friendship and that partnership has led a lot to intervening and interrupting gun violence on our city’s streets,” Giles said.

Gramaglia told News 4 that he feels the city made major strides in bringing down gun violence and homicides last year.

There were 39 homicides in 2023, compared to 71 in 2022. Gramaglia says this is partially thanks to his officers being present, visible and engaged.

“Our officers are out in certain hotspot areas with the emphasis on community engagement. So, it has proven to be effective,” Gramaglia said.

“It’s been a collaborative effort among all the organizations working together to help reduce gun violence,” said violence prevention advocate Lenny Lane, the Co-founder of the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. “There is not one group or one organization can take the credit for it for anything. But I think when we come together and when we work together, you can see a reduction in gun violence.”

The numbers from the city also show 83 fewer shooting victims in 2023 than in 2022, along with non-fatal shootings going down by 37%.

Giles said he is contributing to dropping these numbers in his daily life, claiming the best way to bring down crime is by working directly with those it affects.

“All of us are working toward dealing with some group, some element within the community that we know they either have possessions or access to weapons,” Giles said. “Working with those groups, pulling them out and redirecting them into very positive programs.”

Overall, violent crime fell by 6% year-over-year — a number that leaders say represents an ongoing battle that only teamwork can solve.

“I won’t be satisfied til we have nobody shot, you know, but we’re going to keep working with the community, working with our strategies to reduce these numbers,” Gramaglia said.