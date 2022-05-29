BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed early Saturday morning into the Harborcenter Tim Hortons on the corner of Main Street and Scott Street.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. and the driver fled the scene, Buffalo Police said.

The vehicle shattered a tall glass window at the coffee shop.

Police found the empty vehicle “not far from the accident,” a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.

The driver ran away on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.