Buffalo Police searching for stolen car, 9-year-old boy located

Crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was stolen outside of a minimart.

The vehicle was left running with the keys inside and a 9-year-old boy allegedly in the back seat. The boy has been located and is safe, according to police.

BPD said in a tweet that the car was stolen in the area of Orleans Street and LaSalle Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle is described as a newer blue Mazda 6 with New York license plate JPN6991.

If you see the vehicle, police ask you call 911.

News 4 is working to learn more information.

