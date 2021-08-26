Buffalo Police: Women out for walk say they were approached by naked man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say two women were allegedly approached by a car Tuesday morning with a naked man inside.

We’re told the women were walking on Seneca Street near Knoerl Avenue Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. when a man in a black car pulled up and asked if the women wanted a ride. Police say the man was reported to be naked in the vehicle.

Buffalo Police ask anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.