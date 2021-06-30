Buffalo Police working to find out if Wednesday afternoon shooting happened on Koons Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man shot in the Queen City Wednesday afternoon was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police tell us the man was shot just before 2:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital in a civilian vehicle.

Investigators are working to figure out if the shooting happened on Koons Avenue.

If you have any details about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories