Buffalo Police working to find out if Wednesday afternoon shooting happened on Koons Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man shot in the Queen City Wednesday afternoon was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police tell us the man was shot just before 2:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital in a civilian vehicle.

Investigators are working to figure out if the shooting happened on Koons Avenue.

If you have any details about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.