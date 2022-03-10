BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A verdict has been reached in the 2019 killing of a Buffalo youth football coach.

Jason Washington Jr., 20, of Buffalo, has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was acquitted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

36-year-old Norzell Aldridge of Cheektowaga was shot and killed near Emerson Park on Aug. 31, 2019, after his team had just finished their first game of the season. Aldridge coached the Beast Elite Ducks Youth Football Team.

Washington faces a maximum of 32 years in prison and will be sentenced on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.

He’s held without bail.