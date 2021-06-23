Buffalo teacher pleads guilty on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former City Honor’s technology teacher Peter Hingston, 62, of Amherst pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges Wednesday.

United States Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. said, “The defendant’s behavior, in this case, is the stuff of which parents’ nightmares are made.”

Buffalo Police were called to City Honors on June 17, 2019, to investigate allegations that the 62-year-old was taking inappropriate photographs of female students with a GoPro camera. BPD officers seized the camera, finding pornographic videos of minors while they were under his custody and care.

A hard drive was also recovered by authorities containing videos of child pornography produced by Hingston.

Hingston was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. added, “Our schools are supposed to be safe havens where our children’s minds are nurtured. The defendant’s effort to exploit his student’s for his own gratification warrants federal prosecution and the significant sentencing exposure occasioned by today’s guilty pleas.”