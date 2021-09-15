Buffalo teen accused of bringing a loaded handgun to Walden Galleria appears in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old from Buffalo was in court last Thursday to face charges for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun inside the Walden Galleria.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office, which has not named the teenager, says on September 8 around 3:53 p.m. that Cheektowaga Police responded to a report of a man with a handgun inside the shopping center.

Police say they located the 17-year-old in the food court based on the description from the 911 caller. According to the DA’s office, when officers attempted to arrest the teen, he didn’t comply with commands from law enforcement.

It’s alleged a loaded handgun was found in the 17-year-old’s waistband.

He was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree criminal obstructions of governmental administration.

He’s currently being held at the Erie County Youth Service Center on $25,000 bail. The Buffalo teen will be back in court on October 5, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. for another hearing.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office plans to file a motion preventing the case from adjudication in Family Court.

“This teenager is accused of bringing an illegal, loaded handgun into one of the busiest areas of the mall. While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, I am committed to keeping the Walden Galleria a safe place for people to gather. Due to the severity of these charges, I am filing a motion to ensure that this case remains in Youth Part. If you are found in possession of an illegal gun, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The galleria is trying to beef up security on Friday and Saturdays with officers from the Cheektowaga Police Department and members of the Buffalo Peacemakers.