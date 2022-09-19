TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.

Jamire Woods, 18, allegedly fired several shots from an illegal gun at three people inside an apartment on the 700 block of Parker Boulevard on August 30, 2022, around 9:40 p.m., according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale, were among those shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. A 56-year-old man was rushed to Erie County Medical Center where he’s still hospitalized.

Woods was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 18-year-old will be back in court on September 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. for a felony hearing.

He’s sitting behind bars without bail and could spend a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if convicted.