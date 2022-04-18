ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo teen has been arrested and now faces multiple weapons charges after a foot chase on Elmira’s southside over the weekend.

Elmira Police responded to the Family Dollar on West Chemung Place around 4:30 p.m. on April 16 and learned that someone involved in the disturbance threatened to use a gun. When officers arrived, they learned that one of the groups involved had already left.

As police looked for the suspects, an officer saw a woman and the 17-year-old boy walking nearby. According to the arrest report, the woman passed a handgun to the teen who then ran from the officer for a few blocks. Another officer stayed with the woman.

Other officers then joined the foot chase and created a perimeter at a home in the 200 block of West Henry Street. Elmira Police said the teen tried to hide the guns behind the house. The arrest report said police were able to talk to the teen and safely take him into custody.

He was found to have a loaded .38 revolver and a .25 semi-automatic pistol, police said. The revolver was also reported stolen from Mississippi.

The teen, from Buffalo, was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was turned over to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said there were no injuries or damage from the incident.