Buffalo teen faces federal charges for throwing bottle at officer during protests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-A Buffalo teen is facing federal charges Tuesday following an incident during protests outside Buffalo’s Federal Courthouse on May 30.

Keyondre Robinson,18, is being charged with assault of a federal officer for allegedly throwing a bottle and hitting a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the face.

Robinson faces a maximum sentence of 8 years and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that five defendants have been arrested and charged federally in four separate complaints in connection with violent protests held on May 30, 2020, in both Rochester and of Buffalo.