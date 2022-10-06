BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jury found a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo guilty of two felony charges Thursday afternoon, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

The 17-year-old was found guilty of murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree.

The teen and his co-defendant, Calvin Clemons, conspired to lure 20-year-old Lockport resident Trenten Jacob Sink to C Street on March 29, 2021, with the intent to commit robbery.

Clemons reportedly shot the victim multiple times during the robbery. After the shooting, the teen stole the victim’s backpack before he and Clemons fled the scene.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back, side, chest, and right buttock. He was taken to ECMC where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teen faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and continues to be held without bail.

Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree his role in the crime. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2022 and he faces a maximum of life without parole when he is sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.