BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said.

Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles.

He was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to text or call the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.