BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old boy from Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday morning, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

The teen pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.

On Jan. 25, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m., the teen, acting with co-defendant 20-year-old Vincent Manirakiza of Buffalo, unlawfully entered a home on Koons Avenue. Once inside the residence, the teen intentionally shot two victims with an illegal “ghost gun.”

One victim, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 19-year-old male was taken to ECMC where he was treated for an injury to his arm.

The teen faces a maximum of 15 years to life in prison and is set to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. He continues to be held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youths Services Center.

Manirakiza was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree, under the theory of accomplice liability for his role in the crime, and one count of burglary in the first degree. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and continues to be held without bail.