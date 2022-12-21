BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teen was arraigned on a felony gun charge stemming from a November shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Kenyatta Lee, 19, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, Lee and three other people had been injured by gunfire.

According to police, Lee was allegedly seen in possession of an illegal, loaded handgun. Police say a gun was located underneath a vehicle during an investigation.

Lee was taken to ECMC where he was treated for a foot injury.

Lee is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 17 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be held without bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Lee faces of maximum of 15 years in prison.

The shooting continues to be under investigation.