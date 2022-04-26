BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was arraigned Monady in Erie County Court on an indictment related to weapons charges.

Jamien Harris, 40, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony.

Buffalo Police responded to a Highgate Avenue domestic disturbance 911 call just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2021. The officers allegedly encountered Harris at the front door and saw a deceased elderly woman, Harris’ 90-year-old grandmother, in the living room.

Police obtained a search warrant and reportedly found two loaded, unregistered handguns in the residence. Harris was initially arrested on the gun charge and arraigned in City Court.

The death of Harris’ grandmother, Catherine Jones, remains under investigation. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s office determined Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest, ruling the incident a homicide.

Harris will return to court on May 2 for a pre-trial conference. She is currently released on her own recognizance as the charges do not qualify for bail. If convicted on the gun charges, Harris faces a maximum of four years in jail.