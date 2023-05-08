BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has been charged with 10 felony counts after she was arrested Friday for allegedly selling fentanyl in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

After a month-long investigation, deputies executed a search warrant on 39-year-old Vernise Williams and her vehicle. The sheriff’s office says their search recovered fentanyl.

Williams was charged with 11 total counts, including:

One felony count of criminal sale of a controlled substance – half ounce narcotic drug

Four felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell

Three felony counts of criminal sale of a narcotic

Two felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic

One misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Williams was arraigned and released without bail on Saturday.

