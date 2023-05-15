BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder after prosecutors say she killed her grandmother in 2021.
Officials say not long after 11 a.m. on the morning of November 21 that year, Buffalo police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Highgate Avenue. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Jamien Harris, now 41, was at the front door and the body of Catherine Jones, 90, was found in the living room.
Jones had been shot in the chest, officials said.
After a search of the house turned up two loaded, unregistered handguns, Harris later pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to probation.
Now indicted on a count of murder, the District Attorney’s Office requested that Harris be held without bail, but she was released on her own recognizance.
A return date for court has not yet been scheduled, but Harris could spend 25 years to life in prison if she’s convicted.
