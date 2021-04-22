Buffalo woman facing murder charges in Danielle Cretacci case pleads guilty to separate weapons charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman charged in the killing of a Tonawanda mother Danielle Cretacci has pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in a separate case.

Federal prosecutors say Sharee Bailey has admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. She’s facing a maximum of 10-years in prison and will be sentenced in August.

At the same time, Bailey is charged with murder in the killing of Danielle Cretacci in the Town of Tonawanda in 2019.

She’s also accused of killing Bethany Malloy and Shaquiel St. John in Buffalo that same year. According to the Erie County District Attorney, money was stolen after both murders.